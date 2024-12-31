US Investigators, Boeing Officials Join On-Site Probe Of South Korea Plane Crash

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 31 (IANS) A team of investigators from the US and aircraft Co. have arrived at the site of the Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport to participate in the investigation into the incident, Seoul officials said on Tuesday.

According to Seoul's ministry, one member from the US Administration, three experts from the US National Safety Board (NTSB) and four representatives from Boeing have joined officials of South Korea's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board (ARAIB) for the investigation at the site of the accident, reports Yonhap news agency.

The US team arrived in South Korea on Monday via Incheon International Airport and travelled directly to Muan, some 290 kilometres southwest of Seoul, to prepare for the investigation.

"South Korean and US investigators discussed the schedule procedures and specific areas of focus for the investigation," Joo Jong-wan, head of aviation policy at the transport ministry, said at a press briefing.

Under the International Civil Aviation Organization convention, the country where the accident occurred is responsible for initiating the investigation.

Countries with stakeholders in the incident, such as the aircraft's operator and manufacturer, and nations with victims have the right to participate. Thailand, which had two nationals die in the accident, has reportedly chosen not to take part in this investigation.

According to the ministry, the US and Boeing representatives, together with 11 members of South Korea's ARAIB, are currently assessing the wreckage and debris at the crash site, searching for components that could offer clues about the cause of the accident.

Following the on-site probe, the investigation will proceed to the analysis phase, which will involve examining the recovered evidence and data extracted from the aircraft's two black boxes.

One of the black boxes, the aircraft's flight data recorder, was found to have suffered exterior damage and to be missing a connector that links its data storage unit to the power supply.

"Authorities are examining technical methods to extract the data despite the absence of the connector," Joo said.

The second black box, the cockpit voice recorder, is reportedly in a relatively better condition.

The investigation team will soon decide whether to attempt repairs and analysis of the damaged black box domestically or send the device to the NTSB in the US for further examination.

Joo added there were two air traffic controllers on duty at the airport at the time of the crash. Investigators have spoken with both to hear their account of the incident but decided not to release the information as of now.

The government said it will suspend operations of Muan International Airport until January 7 and decide on its reopening at a later date.