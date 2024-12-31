Health Ministry Unveils Medical Plan For New Year, Christmas Celebrations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of Health and Population has announced a comprehensive medical plan to ensure public health during the upcoming New Year's and Christmas celebrations in 2025. This initiative is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to safeguard citizens' health during festive periods.

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime and Minister of Health and Population, outlined the key components of the plan, which focuses on several areas: prevention, emergency services, critical and urgent care, health awareness, education, and the continuous evaluation of the strategy.

The minister emphasized the establishment of a central follow-up room that coordinates efforts across the Therapeutic Medicine Sector, the Central Administration for Therapeutic Affairs, and the Central Administration for Emergencies and Urgent Care. Additionally, health directorates in various governorates have set up local follow-up rooms for real-time monitoring.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, confirmed that public and central hospitals are fully prepared, with sufficient stocks of medicines and medical supplies. The ministry is also dispatching medical convoys and mobile clinics, ensuring that areas around churches, parks, and public gardens are well-stocked, while providing additional support to remote areas and Upper Egypt.

As part of the preparedness efforts, the Egyptian Ambulance Authority has been put on high alert, with 661 ambulances stationed at key locations such as churches, parks, and public spaces, and 1,044 vehicles assigned to secure highways and major routes. A crisis management room and central follow-up will operate around the clock.

The preventive aspects of the plan include providing ongoing preventive services, implementing health measures at border crossings, ensuring food safety, addressing disease vectors, and monitoring large gatherings. The ministry is also ensuring the availability of a strategic stock of vaccines and therapeutic serums in health directorates and hospitals across the country.

Abdel Ghaffar also highlighted the deployment of awareness teams across the country, especially near public squares, parks, and churches, to educate citizens about healthy habits and inform them about the locations of presidential health initiatives.

With these comprehensive measures in place, the Ministry of Health and Population aims to ensure a safe and healthy celebration for all citizens during the upcoming holiday season.



