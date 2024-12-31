“Tempisque Park Project: Manifesting The“Pura Vida” In An Integrated Community

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) In the heart of Guanacaste, just 25 minutes from the Gulf of Papagayo and the Guanacaste International Airport , the Tempisque Park Project represents a transformative vision of urban development. Inspired by the spirit of“Pura Vida”, this project seeks to redefine the meaning of community, promoting the connection between people, nature and public spaces, thus breaking the trend of living more isolated and enclosed.

The Tempisque Park Project began as a space that houses the Paz Community School and later evolved to include the Central Park, the community hub of the development. This inclusive and dynamic space combines recreation, commerce, learning, culture and health, becoming a meeting point for residents and visitors.

Central Park offers a wide variety of spaces and activities, such as a central lawn for events and activities, children's play area and butterfly garden, dog park and concert space. Sports facilities such as basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, and an outdoor gymnasium. Soon to be complemented with a surfskate area. Services such as the Gil Dental Clinic, recognized as one of the best in Costa Rica.

Driven by the success of Parque Central, project leaders Abel McClean and Rodrigo Arrea decided to expand the vision to include a residential development. On an 11-hectare site, the goal is to create an outdoor living community, surrounded by nature and with easy access to Parque Central , the heart of the project. The residential design is based on three fundamental pillars: community, joy and purpose, principles that guide every decision and goal of the project.

To achieve its mission of creating an authentic, inclusive and vibrant community, Parque Tempisque worked with the architectural firm Jan Gehl, a world-renowned Danish firm in urban design. Gehl revolutionized the approach to public spaces by putting people and human scale at the center of the design.

Rescue of traditional Guanacaste architecture, with wide terraces, corner doors and connection between inside and outside. Sustainable mobility, with bike paths and trails that encourage outdoor living. Integration of the local community, creating accessible and welcoming spaces for all.

One of the plan's main features is its commitment to the environment. The name of the Tempisque project honors the river, the most important river in the province, highlighting its role as caretaker of the banks of the Tempisque River and the Las Palmas River, which border the property. The project proposes to connect these two rivers through a biological corridor, promoting local biodiversity through reforestation and the creation of linear parks that allow wildlife to pass through.

In addition, water resource management is another key pillar: retention ponds will be built that will not only allow for responsible water use, but will also contribute to protection against flooding and the preservation of subway resources.

The project is also committed to sustainable mobility through the construction of bicycle paths that promote non-motorized transport, contributing to the health and well-being of residents. In terms of culture, Parque Tempisque seeks to keep Guanacaste's traditions alive, integrating activities and spaces that celebrate local identity and reinforce the sense of community. The official presentation of the project was held in one of the halls of its main building, an event that was attended by prominent personalities of the region.-

