Adani Foundation at ACC Tikaria fosters self-reliance through skill development

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 30 December 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, along with the Adani Foundation, is empowering rural youth through skill development initiatives in Tikaria. Through training at the Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC), Malti Devi from Kakwa village in Amethi has transformed her life, overcoming financial hardships to support her family and achieve self-reliance.

Malti Devi overcame significant challenges after her father’s passing by shouldering her family’s responsibilities. She enrolled in a three-month Domestic Data Entry Operator course at ASDC Tikaria that equipped her with essential skills. Her hard work and dedication have paid off with a job at Indivillage Tech Solutions, with a monthly income of Rs. 11,800.

Malti Devi’s achievement has not only brought her financial stability but also enabled her to support her family and fund her sisters’ education, fulfilling her dream of a brighter future for them.

ACC and the Adani Foundation's initiatives have a transformative impact on rural communities, bringing hope and opportunity to all.

