CP67 Mall: The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Destination in Tricity!

CP67 Food Court – Engage, Enjoy, Celebrate

Kick off your evening at the food court, where the festive vibe is at its peak! Enjoy a variety of mouth-watering delicacies and be entertained with interactive EMMCEE activities that are guaranteed to keep you engaged throughout the night. Whether it's games, contests, or lively interactions, the food court is the perfect spot to begin your New Year’s Eve journey.

Time: 7.30 PM onwards



One8 Commune – Ushering in the Silver Era

Celebrate the dawn of the Silver Era as we step into the 25th year of this century! One8 Commune is hosting a grand night featuring DJ Jeet, creating the perfect ambiance for fine dining, amazing drinks, and unforgettable entertainment. Join us for a night of luxury and celebration like no other.



Bira91 Taproom – Where the Party Rocks

Turn up the energy at Bira91 Taproom with an incredible party atmosphere, craft beer flowing, and an electrifying performance by DJ Vivek. Dance the night away and start 2025 with vibes that are upbeat, vibrant, and unforgettable!

Time: 9.00 PM onwards



CP67: The Destination of Celebrations in Tricity and Beyond

As the heart of festivities in the region, CP67 Mall is set to shine brighter than ever this New Year’s Eve. From engaging entertainment to world-class dining, dancing, and celebrations, CP67 Mall is your go-to destination for the most memorable New Year’s Eve celebrations in Chandigarh Tricity. Come, be a part of the magic, and let’s step into 2025 with style and joy!







