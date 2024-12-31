New Year 2025 Celebrations: Bengaluru Police Deploy 11,800 For Arrangements, 1 Am Deadline Enforced. Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Year 2025 Celebrations: The Bengaluru city have made extensive arrangements ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations today (December 31) and going into the New Year 2025 celebrations (January 1), with as many as 11,000 personnel deployed to maintain law and order across the metro, according to a PTI report.

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), noted that arrangements have been inspected and the city is ready to welcome the New Year.

“I visited various parts of the city and inspected the police security arrangements there in anticipation of the New Year celebrations to be held tomorrow. #HappyNewYear2025,” the official account posted.



The arrangements by Bengaluru Police include tight security deployment in areas with heavy footfall to ensure public safety and the smooth flow of traffic.

A total of 11,830 police personnel, including senior officers along with civil defence staff and others, will be maintaining strict vigilance across the city, monitoring any potential rave parties and drug-related activities.

Police said the government has permitted New Year celebrations only until 1 am, and the public is allowed to conduct celebrations only within the prescribed time limit. Further, according to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, over 1,000 security cameras have been installed around the city for the same purpose, the report added.

Public Warned Against 'Untoward Incidents'

“Law and order will be maintained. More than 1,000 cameras have been fixed by all the departments. We should be very cautious. The image of Bengaluru is very much important and if any nuisance (is created, they) will be picked by the police,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to the media on December 30, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that necessary preparations have been made to ensure safety in Bengaluru city and the state.“All the necessary preparations have been made to ensure that no untoward incidents happen in Bengaluru City and the entire state. We have also warned people who want to create disturbances, and at the same time, we have made extensive preparations. Thousands of cops have been deployed, and I appeal to the public not to get involved in any untoward incidents. Celebrate the New Year happily. Let your New Year be very joyful,” he told reporters here.