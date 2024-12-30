Qatar, UNHCR Sign Accord To Enhance Co-Operation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar and the Office of UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have signed an agreement to enhance their existing co-operation, further supporting the Commission's efforts within the scope of its office in Doha and its global mandate.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed bin Ahmed al-Hammadi, Acting Assistant Director of the International Organisations Department at the of Foreign Affairs, and the UNHCR representative to Qatar, Ahmed Lotfi Mohsen.

The agreement bolsters the partnership between Qatar and the UNHCR, contributing significantly to various development initiatives related to the Commission's work. It aligns with the shared objectives of advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, fostering impactful collaboration in humanitarian and developmental fields.

