Explosions Heard In Lgov, Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were reported in the city of Lgov in Russia's Kursk region late on December 30.

That is according to the Telegram ASTRA , Ukrinform reports.

Acting Governor of Kursk Region, Alexander Khinshtein, confirmed the strike on the city, noting that "currently, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage."

Emergency and municipal services are working at the scene, Khinshtein stated, adding: "I am keeping the situation under control."

onof, 17

Meanwhile, Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, wrote on his Telegram channel: "In Lgov, Kursk region, something struck a concentration of Russian troops."

As previously reported by Ukrinform, overnight, December 25, Ukraine's Armed Forces targeted the command post of Russia's 810th Naval Infantry Brigade in an abandoned civilian building in Lgov, Kursk region.