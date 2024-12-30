Northwoods Haven Launching Intensive Outpatient Services In January 2025 To Combat Minnesota's Addiction Crisis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inside Our Center at Northwoods Haven

Northwoods Haven Director of Business Development: Chris Henning

IOP programs include flexible scheduling, trauma-informed care, and holistic therapies to meet the growing demand for addiction services across Minnesota.

- Chris HenningMINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Northwoods Haven is excited to announce the launch of its Intensive Outpatient Services (IOP), set to open in January 2025. This initiative comes as a response to the growing addiction crisis in Minnesota, with the goal of providing accessible, high-quality care to individuals seeking recovery from addiction and trauma.The new services will include flexible scheduling, trauma-informed care, and holistic therapy options, ensuring that individuals from all walks of life can access the support they need to heal and rebuild their lives. This expansion reinforces Northwoods Haven's mission to serve as a beacon of hope for those struggling with addiction across the state.“With addiction rates rising, we see the urgent need to provide innovative, accessible solutions for recovery,” said Chris Henning, Director of Business Development for Northwoods Haven.“This opening is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that no one has to face addiction alone.”Key features of the Intensive Outpatient Services include:**Flexible Scheduling: Offering daytime and evening sessions to accommodate work, family, and personal responsibilities.**Trauma-Informed Therapy: Addressing the root causes of addiction with expert-guided approaches.**Expanded Group Support: Creating safe spaces for individuals to connect, share, and grow together in recovery.**Holistic Care Approaches: Incorporating mindfulness, stress management, and other techniques to promote long-term wellness.Northwoods Haven is proud to launch these services at a critical time, with a focus on meeting the diverse needs of Minnesota communities. By working closely with insurers and community organizations, the center aims to make recovery accessible to everyone, regardless of financial circumstances.To celebrate the launch, Northwoods Haven will host an Open House Event on January 28th, 2025, offering the public an opportunity to meet the team, tour the facilities, and learn more about the recovery programs.“We believe in creating a community where individuals can find the support and tools they need to recover and thrive,” added Chris Henning.“This expansion represents a significant step forward in addressing the addiction crisis and helping more people find hope and healing.”For more information about Northwoods Haven's Intensive Outpatient Services or to inquire about enrollment, please visit NorthwoodsHaven or contact (952) 243-8700.About Northwoods HavenNorthwoods Haven is dedicated to providing exceptional mental health and addiction recovery services. Specializing in Intensive Outpatient Programs, the center focuses on helping individuals overcome addiction and trauma, empowering them to lead fulfilling and productive lives in recovery.

Adam Gunton

Behavioral Health Partners

+1 303-963-4422

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.