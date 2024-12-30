Trailblazing With Ian Marlow, Kristen Thomasino Joins FITECH To Transform The Real Estate Mixed-Use Real Estate Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kristen Thomasino Global Humanitarian & Social Good Technologist

Ian Marlow, CEO and Founder of FITECH

At FITECH we are the experts that deliver the end to end solutions and experiences solving the needs from the owner to the building to the tenant.

FITECH's Solutions & Services

Driving Success in the Real Estate Mixed-Use with Accounting, IT, and Prop Tech Solutions

- Kristen Thomasino | Global Humanitarian & Social Good Technologist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Social Good News for Thomasino Media reporting:

Kristen Thomasino , a Social Good Technologist and Global Humanitarian, has joined Ian Marlow and the FITECH team to revolutionize the real estate mixed-use industry. As Vice President of Sales, Kristen will spearhead efforts to deliver FITECH's full suite of services, including Accounting & Consulting, Managed IT, Prop Tech, and Smart Tech to help businesses thrive in this competitive sector.

The real estate mixed-use industry plays a pivotal role in shaping modern communities, blending residential, commercial, and recreational spaces into cohesive environments. FITECH's innovative solutions empower businesses to manage complex projects efficiently, improve ROI, and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market.

Kristen Thomasino, known for her passion for social good and industry transformation, shared her vision for this new chapter:

"The real estate mixed-use market is where innovation and community building intersect. By equipping businesses with the tools to succeed, we can create dynamic spaces that drive growth, foster connections, and inspire the future."

With her proven track record in technology and strategic growth, Kristen is poised to collaborate with Ian Marlow and the FITECH team to deliver impactful solutions that enable mixed-use real estate professionals to overcome challenges and achieve excellence.

For more information on FITECH's comprehensive services and how they can transform your business, visit .

About FITECH

FITECH specializes in delivering Accounting & Consulting services, Managed IT solutions, Property Technology, and SmartTECH innovations tailored to industries like real estate, construction, and finance. FITECH is dedicated to helping businesses achieve operational efficiency, maximize growth, and build sustainable success.

About Kristen Thomasino

Kristen Thomasino is a visionary leader in social good and technology. As Vice President of Sales at FITECH, she continues her mission to empower industries, foster growth, and drive innovation in the real estate mixed-use market and beyond.

Kristen Thomasino

Thomasino Media LLC

+1 424-234-9762

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Learn about FITECH

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.