Istanbul Holds Series Of Events Themed Great Return To Garabagh And Eastern Zangazur

A series of events titled "We Are Strong Together" has been held
in Istanbul on the theme "The Great Return to Garabagh and Eastern
Zangazur," organized by the Kharibulbul Azerbaijan Vision Theatre
Association operating in Turkiye, Azernews
reports.
The event began with discussions about the ongoing efforts to
implement future projects involving diaspora organizations in
Turkey at a higher level and increasing their number.
Subsequent to this, video clips were shown regarding the care
provided by the Azerbaijani government for our compatriots who were
forcibly displaced from their homes in the 1990s and are now
returning to their native lands. The videos also highlighted the
reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in the areas
liberated from occupation.
The event showcased works by members of the Union of Artists of
Azerbaijan, as well as carpets dedicated to themes such as
"Father's Will, Son's Victory," "Iron Fist," "Laçin Peak," "One
Nation, Two States... One Fist," and "Our Kin is One, Our Faith is
One," created by Elnara Rasulova, a specialist in folk creativity
from Azerbaijan.
Replicas of ancient carpets from the seven regions of
Azerbaijan, housed in famous museums around the world, were also
exhibited, along with works by Deputy Chair of the Theater Union,
Lutfat Rafik, artist Tariyel Alizadeh from the Turkiye-Azerbaijan
Vision Theatre, and handicrafts by artist Fatima Abdal.
In the artistic segment, performances were given by Vusala
Asgarova, a soloist from the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and head of
the music department of the "Kharibulbul" Azerbaijan Cultural
Center; Nazli Bagirova, head of the Women's Union Department;
soloist Yelena Golovina; ashug (a traditional Azerbaijani
poet-singer) Rena Guliyeva; as well as Gunash Choir and Dance
Ensemble.
It should be noted that the event was organized with the support
of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora,the
State Committee on Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced
Persons, the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund (ADDF), the
Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations (TADEF) and the
Istanbul Turkey-Azerbaijan Solidarity and Culture Association.