Istanbul Holds Series Of Events Themed Great Return To Garabagh And Eastern Zangazur

A series of events titled "We Are Strong Together" has been held in Istanbul on the theme "The Great Return to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur," organized by the Kharibulbul Azerbaijan Vision Theatre Association operating in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The event began with discussions about the ongoing efforts to implement future projects involving diaspora organizations in Turkey at a higher level and increasing their number.

Subsequent to this, video clips were shown regarding the care provided by the Azerbaijani government for our compatriots who were forcibly displaced from their homes in the 1990s and are now returning to their native lands. The videos also highlighted the reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in the areas liberated from occupation.

The event showcased works by members of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, as well as carpets dedicated to themes such as "Father's Will, Son's Victory," "Iron Fist," "Laçin Peak," "One Nation, Two States... One Fist," and "Our Kin is One, Our Faith is One," created by Elnara Rasulova, a specialist in folk creativity from Azerbaijan.

Replicas of ancient carpets from the seven regions of Azerbaijan, housed in famous museums around the world, were also exhibited, along with works by Deputy Chair of the Theater Union, Lutfat Rafik, artist Tariyel Alizadeh from the Turkiye-Azerbaijan Vision Theatre, and handicrafts by artist Fatima Abdal.

In the artistic segment, performances were given by Vusala Asgarova, a soloist from the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and head of the music department of the "Kharibulbul" Azerbaijan Cultural Center; Nazli Bagirova, head of the Women's Union Department; soloist Yelena Golovina; ashug (a traditional Azerbaijani poet-singer) Rena Guliyeva; as well as Gunash Choir and Dance Ensemble.

It should be noted that the event was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora,the State Committee on Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund (ADDF), the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations (TADEF) and the Istanbul Turkey-Azerbaijan Solidarity and Culture Association.