Thousands Order Grapes Online On New Year's Eve - Know More About Viral Spanish Tradition

(MENAFN- Live Mint) People across India ushered in the new year with a handful of grapes on Wednesday - making it one of the highest ordered items on quick commerce platforms. The trend harks back to a now-viral Spanish tradition that calls for people to consume '12 lucky grapes' at midnight in order to have a good year.

"What's with the sudden craze for grapes today?? It's one of the highest ordered items on the since morning! We've already delivered 7x more grapes than we do on a regular day," wondered Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

Meanwhile a post from Swiggy Instamart noted that the top five trending searches on the platforms was for milk, chips, chocolate, grapes and paneer.

“Tum log kitna bhi grape grape karlo agle saal tumhara katne hi vala hai,” the platform jibed.

| Zomato delivering 'girlfriends' on New Year's Eve? Here's what their report says

The Spanish tradition dates back to the 1800s - possibly after the bourgeoisie in Madrid took note of the French custom of drinking champagne and eating grapes on New Year's Eve. It was further popularised in the early 1900s by farmers in the Alicante region of Spain after they faced a surplus grape harvest in a bid to sell their produce. It has gained global prominence in the past few years through Instagram and Tiktok.



The practice calls for individuals to eat 12 grapes (some suggest sitting under a table) during the final seconds of the old year in order to ensure good fortune and prosperity. The outcome is said to depend on the eater's intentions and wishes - with some touting it as a way of manifesting various goals. Others see it as a way to improve their romantic lives in the coming year.





(With inputs from agencies)