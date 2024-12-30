The Nora Project Empowers Future Leaders With Disability Inclusion Programs
Quevedo, a student at the University of Illinois Chicago, participated in The Nora Project's programs as a grade school student, and as a result of her experiences with the curricula, is pursuing a career in Urban Education, with a focus on Special Education. She shares her story in a video for The Nora Project's end-of-year giving campaign, "Empowering Future Leaders: Building a Generation of Changemakers."
The Nora Project provides school-wide professional learning for educators, and disability studies-informed social emotional learning (SEL) supportive curricula for students in preschool through high school. Data demonstrates that The Nora Project's programs help students understand disability, increase students' empathy, and help students become includers.
"Our programs truly build inclusive classrooms," said Courtney Adams, The Nora Project's Executive Director. "Students learn inclusive beliefs and how to apply inclusive actions when engaging with their classmates. Participating teachers consistently report an increase in students including others in activities and improved classroom community."
Every dollar given during The Nora Project's end-of-year campaign goes toward supporting the nonprofit's mission of teaching about disability, empathy, understanding, and inclusion. Visit the campaign page
today, to help build the next generation of changemakers.
