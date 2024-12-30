BPSC Chairman Meets Bihar Guv To Discuss Exam Controversy

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 30 (IANS) BPSC Chairman Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar met Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding the BPSC examination.

Parmar briefed the Governor on the issue but declined to speak to journalists after leaving Raj Bhavan.

The BPSC has already clarified that the examination will neither be canceled nor will be conducted again.

Earlier in the day, Member of Parliament Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, submitted a memorandum to the Governor regarding the concerns of the BPSC candidates. Following this, Chairman Parmar met with the Governor for about half an hour to provide details about the situation.

In connection with the lathi-charge incident on protesting students, Raj Bhavan has also summoned the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the District Magistrate (DM) for an explanation.

After submitting a memorandum to the Governor, MP Pappu Yadav revealed that the Governor assured him that he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In a sharp and aggressive tone, Pappu Yadav indirectly referred to Prashant Kishor, convener of Jan Suraaj, as a "fraud Kishor."

Without naming him directly, Yadav alleged,“This person is not from Jan Suraaj but represents the Daulat Swaraj Party.”

He further accused Kishor of creating unrest during Sunday's protests.“If anyone is responsible for the chaos that unfolded, it is that leader. The chaos was his doing. He has misled the students and conspired to undermine the movement. The students will never forgive him, and he must be driven out of Bihar,” Yadav said.

Responding to these accusations, Prashant Kishor dismissed Yadav's remarks, stating that he would not comment on the statements of leaders like Pappu Yadav.“He is a prominent leader, but he visits my doorstep seeking help. Now he's meeting the Governor -- why doesn't he resolve the ongoing BPSC protest issue himself? He merely visited the hospital for a photo op. Why isn't he taking responsibility for the students' treatment and medical expenses?” Kishor countered.