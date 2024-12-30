Kyrgyz Nationals Who Injured In Aktau Jet Crash Transferred To Bishkek
Date
12/30/2024 6:09:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On the night of December 30, three Kyrgyzstani individuals who
were injured in the AZAL plane crash near Aktau were transported to
Bishkek, Azernews reports citing Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The victims were taken by ambulance from the airport to the
National Hospital in the capital, where they are currently under
medical supervision.
It is important to point out that the crashed Embraer 190
aircraft operated by Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) was on flight
J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny and had a total of 67 people on board,
including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. The tragedy resulted in
38 fatalities and 29 injuries.
The aircraft's "black box" has been recovered, and efforts are
underway to analyze it in accordance with international aviation
regulations. An investigation into the crash's causes is currently
ongoing, with final conclusions to be drawn once all necessary
research and data analysis are complete.
MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109041429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.