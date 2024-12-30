عربي


Kyrgyz Nationals Who Injured In Aktau Jet Crash Transferred To Bishkek

12/30/2024 6:09:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the night of December 30, three Kyrgyzstani individuals who were injured in the AZAL plane crash near Aktau were transported to Bishkek, Azernews reports citing Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The victims were taken by ambulance from the airport to the National Hospital in the capital, where they are currently under medical supervision.

It is important to point out that the crashed Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) was on flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny and had a total of 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. The tragedy resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

The aircraft's "black box" has been recovered, and efforts are underway to analyze it in accordance with international aviation regulations. An investigation into the crash's causes is currently ongoing, with final conclusions to be drawn once all necessary research and data analysis are complete.

AzerNews

