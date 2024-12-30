عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Australia Beat India By 184 Runs In Fourth Test

Australia Beat India By 184 Runs In Fourth Test


12/30/2024 2:08:42 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Melbourne- Australia beat India by 184 runs in the fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Chasing a 340-run target, India were bowled out for 155 in 79.1 overs on day five.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yashasvi Jaiswal (84 off 208) fought a lone battle for the visitors with his second half century of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant (30 off 104) batted out the entire second session to take India to 112/3 but the latter's fall opened the doors for the home team.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was the standout bowler, striking thrice in a relentless display of fast bowling.

Read Also Indian Men's And Women's Cricket Teams Wear Black Armbands In Memory Of Manmohan Singh Had Fun But It's Time: Ashwin Announces Surprise International Retirement

Resuming the day at 228 for nine, Australia were bowled out for 234.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul.

Brief scores: Australia 474 & 234 all out in 83.4 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 70, Pat Cummins 41, Nathan Lyon 41; Jasprit Bumrah 5/57, Mohammed Siraj 3/66)

India 369 & 155 all out in 79.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 84; Pat Cummins 3/28, Scott Boland 3/39).

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN30122024000215011059ID1109040793


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search