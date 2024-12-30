Zelensky appoints candidate for military ombudsman to protect army personnel's rights

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky has chosen a candidate for the position of his official for the safety of the rights of employee and their families, with a decision making the appointment owing to be shared on December 30. The chief of state said this in a speaking to the country, Ukrinform reads.



"There was a request from our military, and it is an objective necessity — to create a special institution of a Military Ombudsman. We need a person who can effectively protect the rights of our warriors and such a systemic capacity so that the ombudsman, together with the of Defense and all the others who are needed, can really influence the situation and really help warriors and the families of our warriors," Zelensky announced.



He declared the establishment of such an institution had been talked about with the minister of defense, the military command, and deputy of civil society.



MENAFN30122024000045016953ID1109040750