Zelensky appoints candidate for military ombudsman to protect army personnel's rights
Date
12/30/2024 1:48:23 AM
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky has chosen a candidate for the position of his official for the safety of the rights of army employee and their families, with a decision making the appointment owing to be shared on December 30. The chief of state said this in a video speaking to the country, Ukrinform reads.
"There was a request from our military, and it is an objective necessity — to create a special institution of a Military Ombudsman. We need a person who can effectively protect the rights of our warriors and such a systemic capacity so that the ombudsman, together with the Ministry of Defense and all the others who are needed, can really influence the situation and really help warriors and the families of our warriors," Zelensky announced.
He declared the establishment of such an institution had been talked about with the minister of defense, the military command, and deputy of civil society.
MENAFN30122024000045016953ID1109040750
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.