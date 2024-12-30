Jordanian Minister Of Agriculture Visits Egyptian Arabian Horse Farm

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Jordanian of Khaled Hneifat visited an Egyptian of original Arabian horses during a trip to Egypt. The visit was part of his participation in meetings of the Egypt-Jordan Agricultural Technical Committee.

During the visit, Hneifat met with the president and members of the Council of the Egyptian General Horses Cooperative Society, along with Saad Moussa, supervisor of Foreign Agriculture Relations. Discussions centred on ways to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and Egypt in the breeding of authentic Arabian horses, recognised as a key component of Arabian heritage.

The parties also discussed the importance of exchanging expertise and research to improve breeds. Additionally, they explored the possibility of organising joint events such as exhibitions and festivals to showcase these distinctive breeds.

The Board of Directors of the Council expressed their pleasure at meeting Hneifat. They emphasised the importance of continuous coordination between the two countries to develop the authentic Arabian horse sector, particularly given Jordan's leading position in this area.

Jordanian Minister of Agriculture visit included a tour of Egypt's El-Zahra Authentic Arabian Horses Station, established in 1928. The station, located in the Ain Shams area, spans 60 acres and is supervised by the Ministry of Agriculture. It oversees more than 18,000 private horse farms, with more than 25,000 authentic Arabian horses.

El-Zahra Station is considered the accreditation, registration and numbering entity for horses in Egypt. It houses five strains of the most important Arabian horse families, including the Saqlawi breed. Each strain is named after Arabian tribes known for breeding these horses, which were a source of authentic Arabian horses in the Arabian Island region as far back as 4,500 years ago. These horses came to Egypt during the Islamic Conquest.

The station is noted as a leader in the Middle East in terms of its facilities, veterinary efficiency and the preservation of ancient breeds of native Arabian horses.