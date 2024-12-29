Rain, Cold Weather, Snow Showers Expected Over Sharah Mountains

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecasts an increase in cloud cover on Sunday evening with very cold and partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, especially over northern and central regions. There is a chance of scattered rain in the north, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms.Rainfall is expected to extend to central regions later in the night. Winds will be moderate southwesterlies.The JMD warned of reduced horizontal visibility late at night due to fog and low-lying clouds over highlands, parts of the Badia, and plains. Additionally, slippery roads are likely in areas experiencing rain.According to the JMD statement, the Kingdom will be affected by a Cyprus-centered low-air depression on Monday, leading to a drop in temperatures to 3-4 C below their seasonal average. The weather will be very cold and cloudy, with scattered rain in the northern, central, and parts of the eastern regions. The rainfall may be heavy at times, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Rainfall is expected to extend to southwestern areas by evening, with moderate to occasionally active southwesterly winds.On Tuesday, the weather will remain very cold and cloudy, with rain in most areas, particularly in western regions. Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, may increase the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, including the Dead Sea region.There is also a possibility of brief, light, and non-impactful snowfall mixed with rain over the Sharah Mountains during the early morning hours. Rainfall will gradually subside by night, with fog forming over highlands and wind speeds decreasing.