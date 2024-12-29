Punjab Govt Should Not Misuse Police, Stand With Us: Farmer Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Amritsar, Dec 30 (IANS) Samyukt Kisan Morcha chief Sarwan Singh Pandher on Monday urged the Punjab not to "misuse" its power against the farmers and instead support them in their fight pushing their demands.

Farmers in Punjab staged a statewide shutdown, 'Punjab Bandh,' on Monday, significantly impacting road and rail traffic between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The bandh, organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, is part of ongoing protests at Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13.

The farmers were stopped by security forces during their march to Delhi, prompting a push for their longstanding demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Speaking with IANS, Sarwan Singh Pandher emphasised the strong support for the bandh, stating, "Three crore Punjabis have joined this protest, and around 95-97 per cent of the traffic across Punjab is halted. At Golden Gate, langar was organised from 5:00 a.m. to support the cause. Reports indicate roadblocks at multiple locations in Amritsar."

Highlighting their demands, Pandher said, "The MSP guarantee is essential for the country's economy and the health of its farmers. Our demands also include loan waivers, 200 days of work under NREGA, daily wages of Rs 700 for labourers, and implementation of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution."

"This is not just about farmers; it's about shopkeepers facing losses due to online businesses, privatisation of education and healthcare, and other issues," he added.

Pandher criticised the Punjab government, urging it to support the farmers instead of misusing police forces, referencing past incidents like the Behbal Kalan firing.

"The Punjab government should not misuse the police. Punjab government should stand with the farmers," he said.

"Unless farmers and labourers nationwide unite, the government will not fulfil our demands. Punjabis are united today, putting immense pressure on the Modi government," he added.

Prominent farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 67, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border since November 26 to push for the fulfilment of these demands.

The bandh has caused significant disruptions to transportation and public services. The bus services across Punjab have been suspended. The Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) halted operations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with private bus operators suspending services statewide from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in support of the bandh.

Government and private institutions across the state remained closed during the bandh hours while emergency services continued to operate. Several groups, including traders, transporters, employee unions, toll plaza workers, ex-servicemen, sarpanches, teachers' unions, and social organisations, extended their support to the farmers' cause.

Protest organisers clarified that emergency situations, such as medical emergencies, weddings, or funerals, would not be hindered. Provisions were also made for individuals travelling to airports for jobs or services.