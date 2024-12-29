'Jimmy Carter, A Man For All Times': Joe Biden Mourns Death Of Longest-Living US President

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that he would order a state funeral in Washington for Jimmy Carte and mourned the death of the leader, saying that he was“an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian.”

Carter died on Sunday, aged 100. He was the longest-lived president in US history.

“Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian,” President Joe Biden said in a statement mourning his loss.

In a post on X, Biden said,“Over six decades, Jill and I had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what's extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.”

Carter is survived by his children - Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Rosalynn and one grandchild.

“Just look at his life, his life's work,” Biden said, speaking from the US Virgin Islands, where he was on vacation. "He worked to eradicate disease, not just at home, but around the world., AFP reported.

"He forged peace, advanced civil rights, human rights, promoted free and fair elections around the world. He built housing for the homeless with his own hands."

In his statement, Biden said over six decades, with his compassion and moral clarity, Carter worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among the people. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.

“He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism. We will miss them both dearly, but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts,” said Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

Biden spoke later Sunday evening about Carter, calling it a“sad day” but one that“brings back an incredible amount of good memories.”

“I've been hanging out with Jimmy Carter for over 50 years,” Biden said in his remarks.

He recalled the former president being a comfort to him and his wife Jill when their son Beau died in 2015 of cancer. The president remarked how cancer was a common bond between their families, with Carter himself having cancer later in his life.

“Jimmy knew the ravages of the disease too well,” said Biden, who was ordering a state funeral for Carter in Washington.

Carter died Sunday afternoon at the age of 100, after nearly two years in hospice care. He rose from humble beginnings in rural Georgia to lead the nation from 1977 to 1981, and went on to win a Nobel Peace Prize in his active post-presidential life.

His nonprofit Carter Center, founded in 1982, pursued diplomacy, election observations and public health work around the world.

Known for his toothy smile, Carter said basic Christian tenets such as justice and love served as the bedrock of his single-term presidency.

“The rest of the world looks to us... and he was worth looking to,” Biden said.

"Some look at Jimmy Carter and see a man of a bygone era with honesty and character, faith and humility," the 82-year-old Biden said.

"But I don't believe it's a bygone era. I see a man not only of our times, but for all times, someone who embodied the most fundamental human values we can never let slip away," he added.

“We'd all do well to try and be a little more like Jimmy Carter.”

(With inputs from agencies)