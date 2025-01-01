Cold Wave Conditions: Mercury Dips In North India Check IMD Predictions Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi endured its third straight day of cold weather on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department reported a maximum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was four degrees below the usual level, while the minimum temperature stayed within the normal range.

At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, which is 4.3 degrees below normal. The Palam weather station reported a maximum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below the usual level.

The winter chill continues to hold North India in its grip, with temperatures continuing to drop on New Year's Day, impacting several states.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover, ANI reported.

In response to the chilly weather, residents of the capital were seen gathering around bonfires, while others took shelter in night homes as temperatures continued to drop.

The cold has also intensified in Rajasthan, severely affecting daily life. In Jaipur, the temperature was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am, while Bikaner and Churu saw temperatures of 7 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively as per the IMD.