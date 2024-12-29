Jolie Congratulates Karimi For Her Historic Appointment As The Director Of Afghan Film

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Prominent American actress, filmmaker and humnitarian Angelina has congratulated Sahraa Karimi for her appointment as the first female director of the state-owned industry, Afghan Film.

“I congratulate Ms Karimi on her historic appointment. I hope that it will be the start of a new chapter in sharing Afghan culture and Afghan stories with the world,” Jolie said in a statement.

“It is also a reminder of the talent, resilience and ability of Afghan women, who are such an inspiration to me and to many other people worldwide,” she said, adding that“I send my respect and admiration to brave artists, journalists and human rights defenders in Afghanistan.”

The Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission announced late on Wednesday that Sahraa Karimi has been appointed as the director of the state-owned film industry, Afghan Film.

The Chairman of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission Nader Nadery said Karimi was appointed as Director General of Afghan Film through a merit-based process conducted by the commission.

Established in 1968, the Afghan Film has played a critical role in supporting and strengthening the film industry in Afghanistan.

Born in Iran, Karimi is a young Afghan filmmaker who has obtained her Master's and PhD degrees in the field of Fiction Film Directing and Screenwriting from the Academy of Music and Performing Arts (VSMU), Film and Television Faculty in 2009 and 2012.

She has also won international awards for several movies directed by her including the film project 'Afghan Women Behind the Wheel'.

