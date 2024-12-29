Boogie Chillen Into 2025: John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits Celebrates A Year Of Unprecedented Success & Ponders The Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founder Glenn Thomas talks Boogie Chillen and what's to come in 2025

Boogie Chillen' Bourbon makes a great cocktail

Raise a glass to the blues legend. John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits' Boogie Chillen Bourbon.

Boogie Chillen Bourbon celebrates a sold-out first year, major distribution wins, and awards.

- John Lee Hooker

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As 2024 draws to a close, John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits is raising a glass to a remarkable year marked by the successful launch of its flagship Boogie Chillen' Bourbon "1948" , significant market expansion, and industry acclaim. The brand, inspired by the enduring legacy of blues icon John Lee Hooker, has quickly established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the craft spirits world.

A Launch That Resonated

Boogie Chillen' Bourbon "1948" debuted in April of 2024 with an online launch that exceeded all expectations. The bourbon sold out not once, but twice on the company's website, a testament to the deep connection consumers felt with the brand and its namesake.

Rapid Expansion and Market Penetration

In June, John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits secured placement in Total Wine & More stores across eight states, with initial activations in California, Florida, New York, and Georgia. The momentum continued with a successful launch in California, New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia in the third quarter of 2024. The brand is poised for further growth in January 2025, expanding into Tennessee and Connecticut.

A Year of Accolades

The industry has taken note of Boogie Chillen' Bourbon "1948" exceptional quality and unique brand story. The bourbon has garnered numerous prestigious awards, including:

* Platinum Medal for Design: Ascot Awards

* Gold Medals for Taste: LA Spirits Awards, Ascot Awards, John Barleycorn Awards, PR%F Awards

* Gold Medal for Design: PR%F Awards

* Silver Medals: American Distilling Institute, NY International Spirits Competition, San Francisco World Spirits Competition

This level of recognition is virtually unheard of for a new brand, especially one operating independently without the backing of a major beverage corporation or distributor.

Connecting with the Community

John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits has prioritized building a strong community around the brand. The company has actively engaged with consumers through events, tastings, and a robust social media presence. Furthermore, the team has shared the story of John Lee Hooker's legacy through numerous podcasts and interviews, fostering a deeper connection with fans old and new. We have loved getting to meet our community and share our story.

A Message from the Founder

In a recent reflection on the year, Founder and CEO Glenn Thomas shared his insights and excitement for the future:

Q: Looking back at this whirlwind year, what's been the most surprising or unexpected moment for you personally on this journey with Boogie Chillen' Bourbon "1948"?

Glenn Thomas: "Honestly, the most surprising moment for me was seeing the outpouring of love for John Lee Hooker from fans around the world. The speed at which we sold out was incredible, but what truly moved me were the messages and stories people shared. It became clear that we weren't just selling bourbon; we were connecting with a community that deeply cherished John Lee's music and his legacy. It was a powerful reminder of the impact he had, and it fueled my determination to honor him in everything we do."

Q: Beyond the awards and sales, what's been the most rewarding aspect of bringing John Lee Hooker's legacy to life through this brand?

Glenn Thomas: "Beyond the awards and the sales figures, the most rewarding aspect has been connecting with John Lee Hooker's fans and delving deeper into his life story. Every conversation, every email, every social media interaction teaches me something new about the man, the music, and the era he defined. It's a continuous learning process, and it's incredibly fulfilling to see how much he means to so many people. Sharing his legacy through Boogie Chillen' Bourbon isn't just a business; it's a privilege. We get stories from his life long fans about when they met him or what his music has meant to them. There is not a day that goes by that I don't learn something new about his career or life."

Q: What are you most excited about for the future of John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits, and what can our community look forward to in the coming year?

Glenn Thomas: "I'm most excited about continuing to build this incredible community around John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits and to keep his legacy burning bright. We've got some amazing projects in the works that will allow us to connect with fans on an even deeper level, including four special single barrel releases, each representing a unique chapter in John Lee's life and career. We're also expanding our product line in 2025, but at the heart of it all is our commitment to honoring the Boogie Man's legacy. Every bottle we create, every event we host, every story we share is a tribute to his enduring influence. 2025 is going to be another big year, and I can't wait to continue this journey with our incredible Boogie Chillen' family!"

Strategic Partnerships

John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits extends its gratitude to its distribution partners, Park Street Imports and Savannah Distributing (Georgia), for their invaluable support. The company is also thrilled to welcome Athens Distributing (Tennessee) and Mina Foods (Connecticut) to its growing network in 2025.

Looking Ahead

John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits is poised for continued success in 2025. The company is developing four exclusive single barrel releases, each representing a different point in John Lee Hooker's career and life. Additionally, two new products are slated for release in Q2 and Q3 of 2025.

About John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits

John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits is a craft spirits company dedicated to honoring the life, legacy, and music of blues legend John Lee Hooker. Founded by Glenn Thomas, the company's mission is to introduce new generations to Hooker's profound impact on music and culture. Its flagship product, Boogie Chillen' Bourbon "1948", is a premium bourbon that embodies the spirit of Hooker's music: bold, authentic, and unforgettable. Through its spirits, events, and community engagement, John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits strives to keep the Boogie Man's legacy alive and thriving.

John Lee Hooker's founder Glenn Thomas, talks about why he started the brand to honor his grandfather

