Telangana CM Visits Kanha Shanti Vanam, Lauds Heartfulness Initiatives

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday visited Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister inquired about the soft skills being imparted to children and students at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Kanha village of Nandigama mandal in Rangareddy district.

He praised the students for demonstrating skills like identifying colors and reading words in blindfold.

Revanth Reddy expressed his opinion that steps need to be taken to provide such wonderful skills in and residential schools as well.

Later, he visited the Tree Conservation Centre in the same premises. The Shanti Vanam administrators explained to the CM the procedures related to the development of various types of trees and the cultivation of plants.

The Chief Minister also visited the rain forest which has been developed especially in the Shanti Vanam and the tissue-culture lab housed at the facility. He also planted a sapling at the meditation centre.

Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Government Advisor Srinivasa Raju, MLA Shankaraiah and senior officials were present, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

During his maiden visit to Kanha Shanti Vanam, the Chief Minister met Daaji, guide of Heartfulness and president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. He also had a special guided tour of a unique rainforest which is thriving at Kanha Shanti Vanam.

Revanth Reddy discussed with Daaji the good work that Heartfulness has been doing in the fields of sustainability, afforestation, women empowerment and education. He appreciated the vision and keen guidance of Daaji that has propelled Shri Ram Chandra Mission to newer heights in terms of reach and making lives better. The two discussed the various initiatives and how the programmes can be extended for public welfare.

"Kanha Shanti Vanam is the pride of Telangana today. Under Daaji's guidance Heartfulness has set the standards for global communities in building an ecosystem. There is so much that international communities can learn from Kanha Shanti Vanam today – be it afforestation, sustainability, education," a statement from Heartfulness quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

"While Heartfulness has selflessly strived to improve lives, we are motivated because of the government's support in this direction. Our aim is to make heaven on earth through a balanced approach while raising human consciousness," said Daaji.