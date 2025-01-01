New Orleans Attacker Named As US Citizen Shamsud-Din Jabbar: FBI
AFP
New Orleans: The man who drove a truck into a crowd of New Year's revelers in New Orleans on Wednesday was a US citizen named Shamsud-Din Jabbar and was carrying the flag of international militant group Islamic State, the FBI said.
"An ISIS flag was located in the vehicle, and the FBI is working to determine the subject's potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations," the FBI said in a statement.
The suspect killed at least 10 and injured dozens before being shot in an exchange of gunfire with police. Potential homemade bombs were found in his truck and around New Orleans' French Quarter, the FBI said.
FBI and New Orleans Police are seen outside a house fire on Mandeville Street that may be connected to the mass casualty Bourbon Street attack where at least ten people were killed when a person allegedly drove into the crowd in the early morning hours of New Year's Day on January 1, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.(Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images via AFP)
