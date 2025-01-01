BSF Opens Fire After Suspicious Movement On India-Pak Border In Jammu

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 1 (IANS) Alert of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday opened fire after noticing suspicious movement on the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's R.S. Pura sector.

BSF spokesperson said that alert troops opened fire upon detecting suspicious movement at the IB in the S sector this morning.

“The incident occurred when the BSF sentry observed movement originating from the Pakistani side prompting immediate action.

“Over a dozen rounds were fired to deter any potential intrusion. Following the incident, a search operation was launched in the forward areas,” the spokesman said.

The Army and the BSF guarding the Line of Control (LoC) and the IB in J&K are maintaining high alert to ensure that no infiltration takes place from the Pakistani side to vitiate peace in the union territory.

A heightened alert is also maintained by police and the security forces along the border and the hinterland after reports that terrorists are waiting to infiltrate the Indian side from the Pakistan side of the border.

Intelligence agencies believe that after peaceful and people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in J&K, the handlers of terrorism in Pakistan have got frustrated and have directed the terrorists to give the dying terrorism in the union territory its last push.

It was against this backdrop that two terrorists, a foreign mercenary and a local terrorist fired indiscriminately inside the workers' camp in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on October 20 last year.

Seven civilians, including six non-local workers of an infrastructure development company and a local doctor, were killed in the Gagangir attack.

On October 24, 2024, terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg. Three soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in that attack.

On November 2, 2024, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday Market near the tourist reception centre (TRC) in Srinagar.

A 42-year-old woman, a mother of three children, was killed in that attack and nine other civilians were injured.