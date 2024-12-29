Russians Carry Out 60 Strikes On Border Areas In Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 60 attacks on border territories of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions over the past day, resulting in a total of 145 explosions.
This was reported by the Operational Command North on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
In Chernihiv region, five settlements in Horodnia, Novhorod-Siversk, and Semenivka communities came under attack, including Berylivka, Buchky, Liskivshchyna, Semenivka, and Leonivka.
The enemy used unknown explosive devices dropped from drones, FPV drones, and barrel artillery.
In Semenivka, a Russian strike caused damage to critical infrastructure, a private home, and a car.
In Sumy region, 20 settlements in Sumy, Okhtyrka, Konotop, and Shostka districts were shelled, including Turia, Porozok, Myropilske, Velykyi Prykil, Petrushivka, Pokrovka, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Malushyne, Sydorivka, Koreniok, Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Bachivsk, Sorokyne, Nova Huta, Shalyhyne, Bila Bereza, and Porokhon.
Read also: Russia
's war casualty toll
in Ukraine
up by 1, 730 over past day
Preliminary reports indicate the use of mortars, unknown explosive devices, FPV drones, barrel artillery, and AGS-type mounted grenade launchers.
In Seredyna-Buda, a Russian strike damaged an apartment building, a private home, and two vehicles.
In Kharkiv region, the Russian forces targeted Morozova Dolyna, Tymofiivka, and Ivano-Shyichyne in Bohodukhiv district. The attacks reportedly involved unknown explosive devices and FPV drones.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a man in Dvorichna, Kharkiv region, was killed in a Russian drone attack.
MENAFN29122024000193011044ID1109039077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.