Russians Carry Out 60 Strikes On Border Areas In Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 60 on border territories of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions over the past day, resulting in a total of 145 explosions.

This was reported by the Operational Command North on , according to Ukrinform.

In Chernihiv region, five settlements in Horodnia, Novhorod-Siversk, and Semenivka communities came under attack, including Berylivka, Buchky, Liskivshchyna, Semenivka, and Leonivka.

The enemy used unknown explosive devices dropped from drones, FPV drones, and barrel artillery.

In Semenivka, a Russian strike caused damage to critical infrastructure, a private home, and a car.

In Sumy region, 20 settlements in Sumy, Okhtyrka, Konotop, and Shostka districts were shelled, including Turia, Porozok, Myropilske, Velykyi Prykil, Petrushivka, Pokrovka, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Malushyne, Sydorivka, Koreniok, Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Bachivsk, Sorokyne, Nova Huta, Shalyhyne, Bila Bereza, and Porokhon.

'sinup by 1,

Preliminary reports indicate the use of mortars, unknown explosive devices, FPV drones, barrel artillery, and AGS-type mounted grenade launchers.

In Seredyna-Buda, a Russian strike damaged an apartment building, a private home, and two vehicles.

In Kharkiv region, the Russian forces targeted Morozova Dolyna, Tymofiivka, and Ivano-Shyichyne in Bohodukhiv district. The attacks reportedly involved unknown explosive devices and FPV drones.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a man in Dvorichna, Kharkiv region, was killed in a Russian drone attack.