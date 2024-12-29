Azerbaijan's Pilots Will Be Remembered In Golden Letters In Global Aviation History: Minister
As a result of the crash of the Baku-Grozny plane due to an
external technical and physical impact, we lost our valuable pilots
and passengers, and today we are sending them off to their final
destination.
Azernews reports that this was stated today by
the Minister of Digital Development and transportation of
Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, at the farewell ceremony held at Heydar
Aliyev International Airport for the three crew members who died in
the crash near Aktau (pilots Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov,
and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva).
The minister noted that the unanimous conclusion of both local
and foreign experts is that the pilots saved dozens of lives by
making the most optimal landing possible under those
circumstances.
"The courage, professionalism, and bravery of the plane's
captain Igor Kshnyakin, pilot Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight
attendant Hokuma Aliyeva have been widely covered not only in
Azerbaijani media but also in international media."
"In the truest sense of the word, the world looks with
admiration at the current level of our pilots and aviation. We
believe that the bravery shown by our pilots has left a new mark on
the heroic page of Azerbaijan. Their names will be written in
golden letters not only in Azerbaijani aviation but also in the
history of world aviation," he added.
It should be noted that tonight, the remains of the three crew
members (pilots Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight
attendant Hokuma Aliyeva) and 21 passengers who died as a result of
the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines flight
J2-8243 Baku-Grozny near the city of Aktau were brought to
Baku.
Additionally, the bodies of 4 people who died in this accident
and 14 people who were injured were previously brought to Baku.
