NATO to increase presence in Baltic sea after sabotage of undersea cables, power lines

NATO stated on Friday it would raise its appearance in the Baltic Sea following the suspicious sabotage this week of an undersea power cable and four internet lines, while Estonia partners started a naval mission to guard a parallel electricity link.



Finland on Thursday captured a ship carrying Russian oil on suspiciousness the vessel had resulted an breakdown of the Estlink 2 undersea power cable linking it with Estonia and fibre optic lines, and on Friday stated it had requested for aid.



Baltic Sea countries are on high alert for action of sabotage following a string of outages of power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines since Russia started war with Ukraine in 2022, in addition to subsea equipment is also subject to malfunction and accidents.



“We have agreed with Estonia, and we have also communicated to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, that our wish is to have a stronger NATO presence,” Finnish Leader Alexander Stubb announced in news meeting.



