Mangaluru Airport Reports Strong Growth, Wins 2024 Awards

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) celebrated an eventful 2024, marked by substantial growth, infrastructure upgrades, and notable achievements in sustainability and safety, officials announced on Saturday (Dec 28).

Infrastructure advancements at MIA were recognised with the Build India Infra Award 2024 for innovation. The award was given for the swift completion of a 2,450-meter runway recarpeting project. This project featured a flexible asphalt overlay on a rigid concrete base and was completed in just 75 working days, enhancing both safety and operational efficiency.

The airport also expanded its connectivity this year. Air India Express introduced a Boeing 737-8 service connecting Chennai and Mangaluru via Bengaluru. Additionally, IndiGo increased its direct flights to Chennai, offering more travel options for passengers. In terms of sustainability, MIA implemented energy-efficient lighting and waste management systems to support greener operations.



MIA's performance earned it several prestigious awards. At Wings India 2024, Asia's largest civil aviation exhibition, the airport was named the best in the under 5 million passengers category. Former Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the award. It recognised MIA's growth of 1,927,466 passengers in 2023-a 14.17pc increase from the previous year.

Safety remained a priority for MIA, which received the Platinum Award at the Apex India Occupational Health and Safety Awards 2023. The airport achieved zero worksite incidents and conducted comprehensive training programmes. These efforts align with its Vision 2025 goal of becoming India's safest tabletop airport.



Efforts to enhance passenger convenience were also made. The airport expanded its food, beverage, and retail options. Additionally, it launched the MIA Super App Adani One to efficiently address passenger grievances.

MIA's achievements in 2024 reflect its commitment to growth and excellence in various areas. The airport continues to strengthen its position as a key player in regional aviation while prioritising safety and sustainability.

