Earned Indian Cinema Global Recognition: PM Modi Lauds Raj Kapoor, Mohd Rafi

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Indian film and entertainment industry for its significant contributions to the nation's progress and its role in strengthening cultural unity under the theme of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

During the 117th episode of his monthly programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi highlighted the global impact of Indian cinema, stating, "The popularity of our animation films, regular films, and TV serials demonstrates the potential of India's creative industry. This sector is not only extensively contributing to the country's progress but is also driving our economy to new heights."

PM Modi paid homage to legendary personalities from the Indian film fraternity, whose centenaries are being celebrated in 2024.

"Raj Kapoor ji introduced the world to India's soft power through films. Mohammad Rafi Sahab's magical voice continues to captivate the younger generation even today. Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu elevated Telugu cinema, showcasing Indian traditions and values. Tapan Sinha ji's films offered new societal perspectives while promoting social consciousness and national unity," he remarked.

"These legends are an inspiration for our entire film industry. Their timeless art and dedication have earned Indian cinema global recognition," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted the success of the popular children's animation series KTB Bharat Hai Hum, featuring Krish, Trish, and Baltiboy, which celebrates the unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle. He noted the series' multilingual availability, including foreign languages, and its broadcast across platforms like Doordarshan and OTT channels.

"Season two of the series was uniquely launched at the International Film Festival of India in Goa," he mentioned.

Announcing the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in India, PM Modi said, "This summit will bring global media and entertainment giants, alongside creative minds, to India. Just as Davos is a hub for economic discussions, the WAVES summit will make India a hub of global content creation."

He emphasised the enthusiasm of India's young creators in preparing for the summit and its importance in the country's journey toward becoming a $5 trillion economy.

Urging participation, he said, "Whether you are a young creator, a veteran artist, a Bollywood or regional cinema professional, or an expert in animation, gaming, or entertainment technology, I invite you to be part of the WAVES summit. This is a golden opportunity to showcase India's creative potential to the world."