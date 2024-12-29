Samay Raina: India's Got Latent Star Promotes Boat Smartwatch In Youtube Ad Social Media Calls It 'Masterpiece'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Samay Raina, the standup comedian who became massively popular after starting his YouTube show India's Got Latent, has promoted a boAt smartwatch in a recent video.

"I don't follow new resolutions, friends. I just follow Deepak (Kalal) Bhai,” Samay starts the video. Raina, who has 5 million Instagram followers, follows only one person on the social network-YouTuber Deepak Kalal, formerly engaged with Rakhi Sawant.

| Video: Samay Raina reacts to MrBeast's game show, 'Apne desh mein hota...'

“Samay aa gaya hai... (The time has come) to introduce you to my crazy new creation, India's Got Patent,” Samay says next while introducing boAt Nirvana. After this, someone tries to pop a party popper, but it doesn't work, just like what commonly happens in Samay Raina's India's Got Latent episodes.

“Some things never change,” Samay says after the blooper.

Balraj Singh Ghai, the Director of Ghai Hotels And Investments Company Private Limited, is commonly seen with Samay Raina. He is also in this promotional video . Samay and Balraj create a fake AI kissing moment to demonstrate the smartwatch's AI feature.

| Samay Raina's India's Got Latent features Bollywood veterans: Social media react

After that, the standup comedian, in his signature witty style, continues to discuss various features of the smartwatch. However, at the end of it all, he says,“Better subscribe to my YouTube channel for ₹60 a month.”

Social media reacts

The video has received over 2 lakh views in around 21 hours. Social media users have commented on the boAt commercial.

“First time watched a 2 min ad patiently, and really enjoyed it,” wrote one user while another added,“Every line had a joke...Crazzy!”