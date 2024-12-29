Red Sea International Airport (RSI) Welcomes First Flynas Flight From Dammam

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

New direct flights connecting the Eastern Province to The Red Sea destination with flynas.

Riyadh,Dec 2024: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer of one of the world's most ambitious regenerative projects, welcomed today the inaugural flynas flight from Dammam's King Fahd International Airport to Red Sea International Airport (RSI) marking the launch of the first direct connection from the Eastern Province to The Red Sea destination. Flights will operate twice a week, every Thursday and Saturday, serving both The Red Sea destination and surrounding areas.

This new route, alongside existing flights from Riyadh and Jeddah, enhances connectivity between The Red Sea destination and the broader Kingdom. Strategically positioned, RSI lies within a three-hour flight for 250 million people and an eight-hour flight for 85% of the world's population. Since September 2023, The Red Sea destination has been welcoming guests to five of its world-class resorts, with regular schedule of domestic flights operated by Saudia have been servicing RSI.

In 2024, RSI marked another milestone by receiving its first international flight from Dubai International Airport, operated by flydubai. These developments underscore RSI's role as a vital gateway, seamlessly connecting travelers to one of Saudi Arabia's most breathtaking destinations.





Once fully operational, RSI will run entirely on renewable energy, sourced from the destination's expansive solar farms, featuring 760,500 photovoltaic (PV) panels and one of the world's largest off-grid Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Currently, all airside operations, including critical infrastructure such as Airfield Ground Lighting, the Instrument Landing System, the meteorological building, and various mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, are already powered exclusively by renewable energy. This achievement reflects RSI's commitment to sustainable innovation and environmental stewardship.

Upon project completion in 2030, The Red Sea destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential units across 22 islands and six inland sites. It will also feature luxury marinas, golf courses, a diverse range of dining options, and entertainment facilities.

About Red Sea Global:

Red Sea Global (RSG) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, will open this year, and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.