Hospitality Facilities In Saudi Arabia Must Have Valid License

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The of has emphasized the obligation of all hospitality facilities, including private establishments, to have a valid license to be able to operate.

This obligation, according to the provisions for the Tourism sector, seeks to ensure the quality of services provided to tourists and visitors in the Kingdom.

The ministry had reported violations by some hospitality facilities, which have been marketing their units on local and international booking platforms without having the mandatory licenses or permits to function, in clear violations of the ministry's regulations and required quality standards.

As a result, the ministry has instructed all travel and tourism service providers and local and international booking platforms to promptly remove unlicensed or unauthorized facilities from their listings. Moreover, platforms must ensure that what is displayed is consistent with the classification granted by the ministry, starting with January 1, 2025.

The ministry has urged all hospitality establishments to obtain or renew their licenses before engaging in business. Failure to comply will result in penalties, including fines of up to SAR1 million, closures of facilities, or both. Violators may also face public shaming.

As part of its commitment to improving hospitality standards, the ministry launched the“Our Guests Are Priority” campaign, which underscores the importance of complying with the licensing and classification requirements. It also encourages customers to report concerns regarding hospitality services through the Unified Tourism Center number 930.

These measures aim to improve the quality of tourism services in the Kingdom, to ensure that all visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience.__SPA

Tags#facilities #Hospitality #Ministry of Tourism #Tourism