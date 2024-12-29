Al Ahli, Al Shamal Secure Crucial Wins In Sixth Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Ahli and Al Shamal secured important victories that strengthened their position in the QBF League standings at the Al Gharafa Hall yesterday.

Al Ahli presented a strong performance winning with a slim 81-79 (16-17, 18-23, 18-22, and 29-17) margin against Qatar SC in their sixth round match. Raequan Deshaun Rogers, an Al Ahli player, emerged as the best scorer in the match with 36 points, while Jordan Isiah Rowles was the best scorer for Qatar Club with 25 points.

With this victory, Al Ahli have now raised their points tally to 9 points, and they are in fifth place, tied with Al Arabi, who are in fourth place, while Qatar SC are ranked sixth with 8 points.

In the second game, Al Shamal and Al Khor met in a battle that was characterised by excitement until the last moments and ended with Al Shamal edging the rivals 69-68 (17-12, 12-13, 21-26, and 19-17).

Billy Joel Hardy of Al Khor was the best scorer with 27 points, while Mackey Zion Juan Richard was the best scorer for Al Shamal with 26 points.

Al Shamal have moved to 10 points, the same as second-placed Al Sadd, while Al Khor remained in eighth place with 7 points.

