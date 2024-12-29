ICBF Marks 40Th Anniversary By Inaugurating Library

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) marked a significant milestone in its 40th anniversary celebrations with the inauguration of“Readers' Nest” - ICBF 40th Anniversary Library at ICBF office.

The library was inaugurated by First Secretary at Embassy of India and ICBF Coordinating Officer, Eish Singhal, who commended the ICBF Managing Committee for this noble initiative.

He emphasised the importance of fostering a culture of reading in the community, especially in an era dominated by and gadgets, where the joy of books is often overlooked.

The library's collection, donated by community members, reflects the spirit of giving and togetherness that defines ICBF's mission. Responding to frequent requests from prison inmates, individuals in shelters, and labour camps for books in regional languages, the Managing Committee resolved to establish a permanent library at the ICBF office premises to serve these needs, as well as for community members.

ICBF President Shanavas Bava, in his address, expressed gratitude to the community for their heartfelt contributions toward this project, which aims to bring solace and enrichment to those in need.

ICBF Advisory Council Chairman Sam Basheer, along with members T Ramaselvam, Johnson Antony, and Shashidar Hebbal were also present at the event. Other dignitaries included ISC General Secretary Nihad Ali, ICC Secretary Abraham Joseph, MC Member Sathya Narayana Mallireddy and IBPC committee member Ramakrishnan.

ICBF General Secretary, Varkey Boban, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the importance of the library as part of the organisation's 40th anniversary initiatives.

ICBF Vice-President, Deepak Shetty, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the dedication of all contributors and attendees who made the event a success.

The program was coordinated by ICBF Secretary Muhamed Kunhi, Managing Committee Members Shankar Goud, Neelambari Sushant, and Abdul Raoof Kondotty.

The inauguration of“Readers' Nest” underscores ICBF's commitment to promoting education and community welfare, ensuring that the joy of reading continues to touch lives across Qatar.