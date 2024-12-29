Hazaa Al Shahania Wins Thriller To Claim End Of Year Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hazaa Al Shahania, representing Al Ghazali Stud, delivered an exhilarating performance to clinch the End Of Year Cup concluding another thrilling year of horse racing in Qatar at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Ridden by Marco Casamento, the four-year-old gelding made a dramatic late charge to narrowly edge out Galeb Al Shahania by a quarter length in a riveting 1300m Graduation for Local Purebred Arabians, which served as the feature event of the day's races. The victory marked Hazaa Al Shahania's second triumph in just three career starts under the guidance of trainer Mohammed Ghazali.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi presented the winners' trophies.

The connections of Hazaa Al Shahania celebrate at the presentation ceremony.

Hazaa Al Shahania's victory also contributed to a stellar day for jockey Casamento, who completed a remarkable treble. He began his winning streak by steering Jassim Ghazali-trained Heater to a half-length victory in the Thoroughbred Handicap (50-70) (Div. 1).

The duo of Casamento and Jassim Ghazali then celebrated their second title when Elliptical claimed a half-length victory in the 1300m Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80).

In another notable performance, Al Nati, trained by Mohd Ahmed Mohd Hasan Al Sulaiti, stormed to a dominant win in the 2200m Purebred Arabian Handicap (65-85), securing a five-and-a-half length victory under jockey Fayos Martin Borja.

The day's action featured a total of eight races with Zuhair Mohsen-trained Ghayat Al Matloub, ridden by Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri, taking top honours in the opening race. They sealed a three-length win in the 1300m Purebred Arabian Handicap (45-65).

In the next race, Jefferson Smith piloted Za'eer Al Shahania to a commanding four-length victory in the 1300m Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate. Wathnan Racing's Azraq followed suit, dominating the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate by winning the 2000m event with a three-and-a-half length margin under Youssef Lachhab.

Also yesterday, Rashid Mohammed Alathba-trained Tomorrownevercomes, under jockey Maikon De Souza, sealed a commanding four-length victory in the 1300m Thoroughbred Handicap (50-70) (Div. 2).

End Of Year Cup Day

WINNERS (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

End Of Year Cup, Local Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate

Hazaa Al Shahania, Mohammed Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Purebred Arabian Handicap (65-85)

Al Nati Up, Mohd Ahmed Mohd Hasan Al Sulaiti, Fayos Martin Borja

Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80)

Elliptical, Jassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Thoroughbred Handicap (50-70) (Div. 2)

Tomorrownevercomes, Rashid Mohammed Alathba, Maikon De Souza

Thoroughbred Handicap (50-70) (Div. 1)

Heater, Jassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Azraq, Alban de Mieulle, Youssef Lachhab

Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Za'eer Al Shahania, Osama Omer E Al Dafea, Jefferson Smith

Purebred Arabian Handicap (45-65)

Ghayat Al Matloub, Zuhair Mohsen, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri