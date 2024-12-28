Prime Minister Meets Hamas Delegation For Gaza Strip Ceasefire Negotiations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today in Doha the delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) for Gaza Strip ceasefire negotiations, headed by Dr. Khalil Al Hayya.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Gaza Strip ceasefire negotiations as well as ways to push them forward, in a way that ensures reaching a clear and comprehensive agreement that puts an end to the ongoing war in the Strip.