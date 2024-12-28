Prime Minister Meets Hamas Delegation For Gaza Strip Ceasefire Negotiations
Date
12/28/2024 2:00:15 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today in Doha the delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) for Gaza Strip ceasefire negotiations, headed by Dr. Khalil Al Hayya.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Gaza Strip ceasefire negotiations as well as ways to push them forward, in a way that ensures reaching a clear and comprehensive agreement that puts an end to the ongoing war in the Strip.
MENAFN28122024000063011010ID1109037634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.