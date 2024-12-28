Magnitude 5.6 Quake Hits Off Philippine's Surigao Del Norte

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manila: A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck near General Luna, Surigao del Norte, early Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In an advisory, PHIVOLCS reported that the tectonic quake occurred east of General Luna at a depth of 58 kilometers.

The Philippines is particularly vulnerable to seismic and volcanic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a region where tectonic plates frequently interact.

The latest devastating earthquake in Philippine occurred in October 2013, registering a magnitude of 7.1 and claiming over 220 lives.