Brazilian Experts Join Investigation Of AZAL Plane Crash In Aktau

Akbar Novruz

On December 28, commissioners from the Brazilian Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Accidents (CENIPA) arrived in Aktau to assist in the investigation of the recent AZAL plane crash, Azernews reports.

According to the of of Kazakhstan, a meeting was held at the headquarters of the investigation commission, where joint tasks and priorities were outlined for examining the accident site.

CENIPA, recognized as the authorized body for civil aviation accident investigations, brings its expertise to this high-profile case. Their participation underscores the international scope and significance of the investigation.

The crash, involving an Embraer 190 aircraft, has prompted a multifaceted inquiry, with experts from multiple countries collaborating to determine the causes and circumstances of the tragedy.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 - of the Russian Federation, and 3 - of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.