Brazilian Experts Join Investigation Of AZAL Plane Crash In Aktau
Date
12/28/2024 9:08:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
On December 28, commissioners from the Brazilian Center for the
Investigation and Prevention of Aviation Accidents (CENIPA) arrived
in Aktau to assist in the investigation of the recent AZAL plane
crash, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of transport of Kazakhstan, a meeting
was held at the headquarters of the investigation commission, where
joint tasks and priorities were outlined for examining the accident
site.
CENIPA, recognized as the authorized body for civil aviation
accident investigations, brings its expertise to this high-profile
case. Their participation underscores the international scope and
significance of the investigation.
The crash, involving an Embraer 190 aircraft, has prompted a
multifaceted inquiry, with experts from multiple countries
collaborating to determine the causes and circumstances of the
tragedy.
To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny
route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.
A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on
board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed
in Aktau.
Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27
people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 - of the Russian Federation, and 3 - of
the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been
established yet.
MENAFN28122024000195011045ID1109037464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.