Explosion Near Ministry Of Interior In Kabul Injures Four

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Residents of Kabul reported on Saturday, December 28, about an explosion near the of the Interior of the in Kabul.

Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Taliban Command in Kabul, confirmed that at least four people were in the explosion on the road leading to Kabul Airport.

Mr. Zadran told the that the explosion occurred near Zayed Hospital. He mentioned that the injured individuals were transferred to a hospital and that investigations are underway regarding the incident.

Residents of Kabul described the explosion as“massive” and had feared heavy casualties. However, the Taliban has reported that no one sustained significant injuries in the blast.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and there is no information available regarding the nature of the explosion.

This explosion highlights ongoing security challenges in Kabul, particularly in areas near key government institutions.

The incident also raises concerns about the safety of civilian areas in Kabul and the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to attacks.

This comes after the recent airstrikes conducted by Pakistani jets on Paktika province have further intensified the security concerns in the region. These airstrikes, which have been aimed at what Pakistan claims to be militant targets, have also resulted in civilian casualties and property damage, sparking a wave of protests and international criticism.

The recurring nature of these strikes highlights the ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, particularly over border security and the presence of militant groups operating along the border.

