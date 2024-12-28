MFA: Azerbaijan To Introduce Reciprocal Rules On Russian Citizens' Temporary Stay

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan is preparing to implement new rules regarding the temporary stay of Russian citizens in the country, following recent changes introduced by Russia concerning the duration of foreign citizens' stay within its borders, Azernews reports.

Aykhan Hajizadeh, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's of Foreign Affairs, addressed the issue during an interview with local media. He emphasized that Azerbaijan views these developments through the lens of protecting the rights of its own citizens.

"As in all foreign policy issues, the Azerbaijani side will proceed from the principles of parity and reciprocity in matters of temporary stay and migration," Hajizadeh stated.

He further revealed that amendments to the rules governing the duration of temporary stay for Russian citizens in Azerbaijan are planned for the near future, signaling a reciprocal approach to Russia's new regulations.