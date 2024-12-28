عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MFA: Azerbaijan To Introduce Reciprocal Rules On Russian Citizens' Temporary Stay

MFA: Azerbaijan To Introduce Reciprocal Rules On Russian Citizens' Temporary Stay


12/28/2024 6:09:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan is preparing to implement new rules regarding the temporary stay of Russian citizens in the country, following recent changes introduced by Russia concerning the duration of foreign citizens' stay within its borders, Azernews reports.

Aykhan Hajizadeh, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addressed the issue during an interview with local media. He emphasized that Azerbaijan views these developments through the lens of protecting the rights of its own citizens.

"As in all foreign policy issues, the Azerbaijani side will proceed from the principles of parity and reciprocity in matters of temporary stay and migration," Hajizadeh stated.

He further revealed that amendments to the rules governing the duration of temporary stay for Russian citizens in Azerbaijan are planned for the near future, signaling a reciprocal approach to Russia's new regulations.

MENAFN28122024000195011045ID1109037242


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search