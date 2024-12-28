MFA: Azerbaijan To Introduce Reciprocal Rules On Russian Citizens' Temporary Stay
12/28/2024 6:09:25 AM
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan is preparing to implement new rules regarding the
temporary stay of Russian citizens in the country, following recent
changes introduced by Russia concerning the duration of foreign
citizens' stay within its borders, Azernews
reports.
Aykhan Hajizadeh, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, addressed the issue during an interview with local
media. He emphasized that Azerbaijan views these developments
through the lens of protecting the rights of its own citizens.
"As in all foreign policy issues, the Azerbaijani side will
proceed from the principles of parity and reciprocity in matters of
temporary stay and migration," Hajizadeh stated.
He further revealed that amendments to the rules governing the
duration of temporary stay for Russian citizens in Azerbaijan are
planned for the near future, signaling a reciprocal approach to
Russia's new regulations.
