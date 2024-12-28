Bank Of America Announces Full Redemption Of Its Series MM Preferred Stock And Related Depositary Shares

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation announced today that it will redeem all outstanding shares of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series MM (CUSIP No. 060505FR0), liquidation preference $25,000 per share (the "Preferred Stock"), and the corresponding depositary shares each representing a 1/25th interest in a share of the Preferred Stock (CUSIP No. 060505FQ2) (the "Depositary Shares").



The Depositary Shares will be redeemed simultaneously with the Preferred Stock on the upcoming dividend payment date on January 28, 2025 (the "Redemption Date"), at a redemption price of $1,000 per depositary share. Declared dividends of $21.50 per depositary share in respect of the outstanding Depositary Shares for the full current semi-annual dividend period from, and including, July 28, 2024 to, but excluding, January 28, 2025 will be paid separately on January 28, 2025, to holders of record on January 1, 2025, in the customary manner.

Accordingly, the redemption price of $1,000 per depositary share does not include any accrued and unpaid dividends. Dividends on the redeemed Depositary Shares will cease to accrue on the Redemption Date.

The Depositary Shares are held through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and will be redeemed in accordance with the applicable procedures of DTC.

Payment to DTC for the Depositary Shares will be made by Computershare Inc. and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., collectively, as redemption agent.

The address for the redemption agent is as follows:

Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

Attn: Corporate Actions

150 Royall St.

Canton, MA 02021

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the certificate of designation governing the Preferred Stock or the deposit agreement governing the Depositary Shares.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users.

Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services.

The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC ) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions difficult to predict or beyond our control.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider the uncertainties and risks discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in any of our subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone:

1.980.388.6780

[email protected]

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone: 1.212.449.3112

[email protected]

Reporters May Contact:

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.743.3356

[email protected]

