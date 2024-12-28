US ECOLOGY/REPUBLIC WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Workers Unite for Fair Wages and Working Conditions at Waste Giant

COVINA, Calif., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at a US Ecology/Republic Services facility in

Hesperia, Calif., have voted to unionize with Teamsters Local 396.

"We wanted to join the Teamsters because management has neglected us for too long," said Eric Ortega, a four-year worker and one of 15 new Local 396 members at the facility. "They refuse to raise our wages to keep up with inflation and force us to take shifts at facilities hours away. We've had enough. And now they're trying to intimidate us out of securing a Teamsters contract. But we see through their lies, we will not retreat, and we will not surrender."

Republic Services is the second largest solid waste company in America. Despite raking in billions every year, the corporation refuses to treat its workers fairly and unleashes union-busting campaigns against them.

"On behalf of every member of Local 396, it's an honor to welcome this hardworking group to the Teamsters Union," said Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 396. "We look forward to helping them get a strong union contract that guarantees they are treated with dignity."

Republic Services acquired solid waste company US Ecology for $2.2 billion in 2022. Republic workers across America are organizing with the Teamsters to secure higher wages, stronger benefits, and better treatment on the job.

"We have seen a huge uptick in organizing activity at US Ecology facilities since they were purchased by Republic," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "That's no coincidence. It's a result of Republic relentlessly imposing its draconian anti-worker policies on the people who make their profits possible."

Teamsters Local 396 represents over 3,000 sanitation workers throughout Southern California, serving communities throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. For more information, visit

TeamstersLocal396 .

