Female Tourist Killed As Boulder Hits Bus On J&K Highway In Ramban

The incident occurred in the landslide-prone Mehar area, where a rock hit the window of the mini bus, causing severe head injuries to the woman seated inside on Friday night, they said.

The woman was rushed to the district hospital in Ramban, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, they added.

The mini bus was en route to Ramban from Jammu at the time of the incident.

Police identified the deceased as Ruby Agarwal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now