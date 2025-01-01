Several Areas In North Kashmir's Baramulla, Sopore To Face Power Shutdown Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) on Wednesday announced that there will power outage on January 2 in Baramulla and Sopore area to carry out maintenance and upgrade work.
As per a communique, planned shutdown to stabilize Amargarh (Sadiq Colony Tap 33KV Line) from 9 am to 3 pm will affect hospital, model town, Kapra, and Noorbagh areas of Sopore.
Similarly, Sheeri grid station (Baramulla-1 and Baramulla-II) shall remain shut from 11 am to 2 pm, to carry out replacement of damaged poles and construction facilitation at Lalad Amargarh. The areas that will be affected include, Kanlibagh, GMC Baramulla, Old Town and Janbazpora Baramulla.
Grid station Delina (Delina-Sopore) shall remain shut from 10 am to 3 pm to carry out maintenance work, the areas affected include, Sopore-II, Kranshivan Colony, Amargarh and Zonal Bank.
The shutdown is weather-dependent and will adhere to all safety protocols. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly, the communique said.
