Several Areas In North Kashmir's Baramulla, Sopore To Face Power Shutdown Tomorrow

As per a communique, planned shutdown to stabilize Amargarh (Sadiq Colony Tap 33KV Line) from 9 am to 3 pm will affect hospital, model town, Kapra, and Noorbagh areas of Sopore.

Similarly, Sheeri grid station (Baramulla-1 and Baramulla-II) shall remain shut from 11 am to 2 pm, to carry out replacement of damaged poles and facilitation at Lalad Amargarh. The areas that will be affected include, Kanlibagh, GMC Baramulla, Old Town and Janbazpora Baramulla.

Grid station Delina (Delina-Sopore) shall remain shut from 10 am to 3 pm to carry out maintenance work, the areas affected include, Sopore-II, Kranshivan Colony, Amargarh and Zonal Bank.

The shutdown is weather-dependent and will adhere to all safety protocols. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly, the communique said.

