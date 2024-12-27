Embraer’S C-390 Millennium Conquers New Territory In Military Aviation Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Embraer (EMBR3) continues to expand its reach in the military with its C-390 Millennium aircraft. The Brazilian signed a contract for two more on Friday, December 27.



This marks the tenth country to order the C-390, joining Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea, the Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic, Sweden, and Slovakia.



The new client remains unnamed, but the deal adds approximately $240 million to Embraer's order book. This translates to roughly R$1.5 billion at current exchange rates.



The contract includes a comprehensive training and support package, along with spare parts supply. Embraer will configure the aircraft to meet the client's specific needs.



These include tactical troop and vehicle transport, humanitarian aid, disaster management, and aeromedical evacuation. Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, praised the C-390's capabilities.







He emphasized its unbeatable combination of cutting-edge technology, reliability, and low operating costs. The defense segment has become a highlight for Embraer amid growing demand due to aging fleets.

A Game-Changer in Military Aviation

Industry experts consider the C-390 "unmatched in all aspects." It can carry more payload (26 tons) compared to other medium-sized military transport aircraft.



The plane also flies faster (470 knots) and farther, capable of performing a wide range of missions. Embraer's stock has surged over 150% this year, partly due to optimism surrounding its defense division.



The current C-390 fleet in operation has already accumulated more than 15,500 flight hours. It boasts a mission capability rate of 93% and mission completion rates above 99%.



The C-390's main rival is Lockheed Martin's C-130K Hercules from the United States. While the Brazilian aircraft may not break its competitor's hegemony due to geaopolitical factors, it has proven capable of capturing a significant market share.



Embraer's biggest challenge remains securing a C-390 Millennium sale to the United States. As Embraer continues to expand its military aviation footprint, the C-390 Millennium stands as a testament to Brazilian engineering prowess.



The aircraft's success in the global market underscores its potential to reshape the military transport landscape. With each new contract, Embraer strengthens its position as a formidable player in the defense industry.

