In Photos: Season's First Snowfall In Srinagar
Date
12/27/2024 3:15:09 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Srinagar and other areas in the plains of Kashmir received the season's first snowfall on Friday, draping the valley in white and bringing cheer to locals and tourists alike.
Under the influence of a western disturbance, light to moderate snowfall was recorded in most areas of Kashmir, including the plains, officials said here.
