Omar's U-Turn On Smart Meters Triggers Public Backlash

12/27/2024 3:15:03 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has come under sharp criticism after two videos highlighting contradictory statements on electricity metering went viral. The footage has ignited widespread criticism, with residents and netizens accusing him of backtracking on promises and ignoring the struggles of ordinary consumers.

The first video, recorded during an election campaign, shows Omar Abdullah advocating for consumer rights and pledging that his party would reconsider the installation of electricity meters if voted into power. He assured voters that their concerns would be addressed and seemed to oppose the indiscriminate use of metering. However, in the second video, Omar Abdullah is seen taking a starkly different stance. He criticizes some consumers for misusing electricity, claiming that households registered for minimal usage, such as four bulbs, were operating multiple electrical appliances. He argued that metering was the only viable solution to address persistent power issues in the region.

This apparent reversal has drawn sharp criticism from the public, with many accusing the Chief Minister of betraying his pre-election commitments.

Online discussions have called him inconsistent and more focused on enforcing policies than helping the public.“Before elections, he was on the side of the people, but now he seems to have forgotten his promises,” one user remarked on social media.

“Omar Abdullah hypocrisy exposed! Promised 200 units of free electricity but now blames voters for“overuse” and insists on meters to curb consumption. Is this what his election manifesto stood for? Empty words, broken trust,” another user wrote.

Another user posted,“A complete U-Turn? When Out of Power He opposes meters and as a CM Omar Abdullah He States Meters are a Must ensure Electricity. Seems he was unaware of Reality. What Happened to his Election Manifesto?”

Pertinently, people had staged protests in Jammu and Kashmir against the installation of smart electricity meters. Locals still have been expressing outrage over skyrocketing bills attributed to these meters, which they argue have placed an unbearable financial burden on already struggling households.

Despite the public outcry, authorities have remained resolute in their stance. Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has maintained that smart metering is essential for improving billing accuracy and energy management. In some instances in the past, the protests had led to confrontations, with FIRs being lodged against demonstrators accused of damaging meters or disrupting installations.

